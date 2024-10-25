15th suspect arrested in Baba Siddique murder case





Sujit Sushil Singh (32), a resident of Ghatkopar in Mumbai and the 15th person to be held in the high-profile case, was linked to absconding accused Zeeshan Akhtar, one of the alleged masterminds of the killing, a crime branch official said.





Elsewhere, the investigators seized a pistol from the rented house of one of the arrested accused in Panvel area near Mumbai.





In the hierarchy of the conspirators, Sujit was above Nitin Sapre and Ram Kanoujia (both arrested), the official said, adding that Sujit and Akhtar took instructions from above and passed them to Sapre and Kanoujia.





Sujit, resident of Chheda Nagar in Ghatkopar, fled Mumbai a month before the crime which took place on October 12, and was staying with his relatives in Ludhiana, the official said.





Crime branch officials also traced his financial transactions with Kanoujia and Sapre, the official said.





The money was given to the alleged shooters and others involved in the crime, he added. -- PTI

The Mumbai police on Friday arrested a person in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique from Ludhiana in Punjab.