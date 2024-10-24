RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


UP bypolls: SP announces candidates for 2 more seats

October 24, 2024  22:38
The Samajwadi Party on Thursday announced two more candidates for the November 13 Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls. 

The party had earlier named six candidates. With Singh Raj Jatav contesting the Ghaziabad seat and Charu Kain the Khair (Aligarh) seat, the SP has announced eight candidates for the bypolls. 

The Election Commission has announced a by-election on nine seats, leaving out Milkipur (Ayodhya) due to a court case. 

The SP has yet to name its candidate from the Kundarki seat. 

The seats going to polls include Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj) and Kundarki (Moradabad). 

Eight of these seats fell vacant after their MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha polls, while a bypoll is being held on the Sisamau seat due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case. 

The SP's six candidates named earlier are -- Tej Pratap Yadav from Karhal, Naseem Solanki from Sisamau, Mustafa Siddiqui from Phulpur, Shobhawati Verma from Katehari, Jyodi Bind from Majhwan and Sumbul Rana from Meerapur. -- PTI
