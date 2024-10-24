RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

UP ATS begins probe into funding of 4K madrassas

October 24, 2024  23:28
File image
File image
Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad has started a probe into the funding of more than 4,000 unaided madrassas being run in the state, a senior official said on Thursday. 

Of these, 495 are in Bahraich alone, and of which, at least 100 are being operated in villages on the India-Nepal border, district minority welfare officer Sanjay Mishra said. 

On October 21, minority welfare director J Reebha issued a letter to all district minority welfare officers about an operation into the funding of all unaided madrassas in the state, he said. 

In her letter, the director said that the director general of police of ATS has been provided a list of 4,191 madrassas. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Air India's contact centres hit by tech glitch
LIVE! Air India's contact centres hit by tech glitch

2 Army porters killed, 3 jawans hurt in J-K attack
2 Army porters killed, 3 jawans hurt in J-K attack

They said the terrorists opened fire on the vehicle at Botapathri near Nagin post.

Day after, this is what China says on Modi-Xi meet
Day after, this is what China says on Modi-Xi meet

China on Thursday said the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia's Kazan on Wednesday carries a "great significance" as they reached an "important common understandings" to improve the...

Gagangir attack: CCTV captures terrorist with AK rifle
Gagangir attack: CCTV captures terrorist with AK rifle

The ultra could be seen entering a prefabricated hut, believed to be at the Gagangir tunnel construction site -- where seven people including six non-local labourers -- were killed in the terror attack, official sources said.

Over 80 flights receive bomb threats today
Over 80 flights receive bomb threats today

More than 80 domestic and international flights of various Indian airlines received bomb threats on Thursday, according to sources.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances