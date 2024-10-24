RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Terrorists target non-local labourer in Tral

October 24, 2024  09:40
Terrorists shot at and injured a labourer from Uttar Pradesh in the Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir Thursday morning, officials said. Shubam Kumar, a resident of Bijnore, received a gunshot injury in the arm when the terrorists fired at him at Batagund village, the officials said.

 They said Kumar has been rushed to a hospital for treatment. This is a third attack on non-local labourers in Kashmir in the past one week. Six non-local labourers and a local doctor were killed in a terror attack on a construction site in Ganderbal district on Sunday, while a labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on October 18. PTI
