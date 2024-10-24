Siddique shooter promised passport for fleeing India





They also paid the shooter, Gurnail Singh (23), Rs 50,000, a police official said.





Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead outside the office of his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique in Bandra area here on October 12.





Gurnail and another alleged shooter Dharmaraj Kashyap were arrested immediately after the attack, whereas their accomplice Shivkumar Gautam managed to flee.





Gurnail Singh, a resident of Kaithal in Haryana, had a murder case registered against him in 2019, the official said.





He had fear of being convicted in that case and wanted to flee the country, as per the probe.





The conspirators promised to help him leave India by obtaining a passport based on fake documents for him, the police official said.





Shivkumar, Dharmaraj and Gurnail were from the "second module" of the shooters who were in contact with `conspirator' Shubham Lonkar and `mastermind' Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, he said. -- PTI

The masterminds of the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique had promised to obtain a passport based on fake documents for one of the shooters so that he could escape abroad, police said here on Thursday.