RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Shankaracharya boycotts event over Sai Baba idol

October 24, 2024  20:15
image
The Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth cancelled a scheduled event of his at a Ram temple in Shimla on Thursday as he was irked over the placement of a Sai Baba idol in the shrine and said there is no place for Sai Baba in Hindu temples.

Jyotispeethadheeswar Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, who was scheduled to participate in the 'Gau Dhwaj' hoisting programme at the Ram temple in Shimla, boycotted the event and did not visit the shrine.

Shankaracharya, who went to the Jakhoo temple for 'Gau Dhwaj' hoisting in the morning, conveyed the message that he would not visit the Ram temple after he was informed that an idol of Sai Baba was placed in the shrine.

"Sai Baba has no place in Hindu temples and his name has not been mentioned anywhere. Priests and trustees of the temple have installed the idol of Sai Baba for earning money," he said in a video released in Shimla.

"We condemn the action of those, irrespective of who they are, for placing the idol of Sai in a temple of our gods," he said.

The proposed visit to the temple was cancelled after the Shankaracharya was informed that there was an idol of Sai Baba installed in the temple, said Jeet Ram Sharma, the priest of the Ram temple.

The statue of Sai Baba is actually installed outside the temple and no prayers are held there, he added.

Meanwhile, state vice-president of Gau Rakshak Dal Gauputra Ravi demanded the removal of the idol of Sai Baba and said the Shankaracharya has assured people that he will visit the temple once the idol is removed.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Terrorists attack Army vehicle in Baramulla
LIVE! Terrorists attack Army vehicle in Baramulla

Recalled envoy speaks out: Canada backstabbed India
Recalled envoy speaks out: Canada backstabbed India

Calling Canada's behaviour 'the pits', India's recalled high commissioner Sanjay Verma says India was backstabbed and treated in a most unprofessional manner by a country that is supposed to be a friendly democracy.

Broad consensus on restoring LAC situation: Rajnath
Broad consensus on restoring LAC situation: Rajnath

A broad consensus has been achieved by India and China on restoring the 'ground situation' along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) pursuant to talks, including for patrolling and grazing cattle in the traditional areas, Defence Minister...

Govt asks Meta, X to identify those behind bomb hoaxes
Govt asks Meta, X to identify those behind bomb hoaxes

Taking hoax bomb-threat messages and calls seriously, the government has started identifying those behind the menace and asked social media platforms like Meta and X to share data on such messages, sources said.

Upset BJP leaders to challenge ally Sena in Jalna
Upset BJP leaders to challenge ally Sena in Jalna

Three Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have threatened to contest as Independents from Jalna in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls after the seat went to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as part of the Mahayuti's seat-sharing arrangement.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances