Salman threat message: Veg vendor held in J'khand

October 24, 2024  00:44
Actor Salman Khan/File image
The Mumbai police investigating the Salman Khan threat message case have arrested a man from Jamshedpur, officials said on Wednesday. 

The accused was identified as Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin (24), a Jamshedpur-based vegetable seller. 

A threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from the actor was received on the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp helpline last week, prompting the police to register a case and launch an investigation. 

The police tracked down the number to Jharkhand and teams were dispatched to nab the accused, an official said, adding that another team visited Guwahati. 

Even as the police widened the dragnet to trace the sender of the message, the Mumbai traffic police received an "apology" from the same mobile phone number, officials had said on Tuesday. 

Notably, Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. 

Suspected members of the gang had opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April this year.  -- PTI
