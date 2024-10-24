RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Pushpa 2's release advanced, here's the new date

October 24, 2024  19:05
Courtesy, Alluarjunonline on Instagram
Building more anticipation among fans, Allu Arjun on Thursday announced the new release date for his upcoming thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule

Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun treated fans with a new intriguing poster along with a new release date. 

The poster captures Allu Arjun in his swag while holding a gun in one hand and smoking a pipe.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "#Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th." 

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. 

Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. 

The film was earlier scheduled to be released in August. However, in June, the makers locked December 6 as the new release date but now they have advanced the date by a day and it's set to hit the theatres on December 5. 
