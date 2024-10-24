RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Priyanka@Wayanad: BJP bats for 'humiliated' Kharge

October 24, 2024  13:09
Reacting to Bharatiya Janata Party's allegations that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was kept outside while Congress candidate from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was filing her nominations in the presence of other party leaders, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Thursday said that the outrageous manner in which Mallikarjun Kharge was thoroughly humiliated was indeed very shocking and called it "appalling".

 "The outrageous manner in which Mallikarjun Kharge was thoroughly humiliated was indeed very shocking. It was appalling to see that such a senior Dalit leader was treated by the Congress Party with such utter disdain and disrespect," said CR Kesavan. 

 Hitting out further at the Congress party, the BJP leader said, "This very clearly illustrates again two things about the Congress Party. First, the Congress Party has always been anti-Dalit. Second, the Congress party will never hesitate to sacrifice the interests of our SC, ST and OBC brothers and sisters at the altar of the vote bank politics of minority religious appeasement..." 

 Meanwhile, lashing out at the Congress party, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Congress party practices untouchability.

 "We have shown what is Dalit's position in Congress. Outside, Rahul Gandhi shows that the Congress party supports Dalits and gives them equal participation. But inside, Dalits are insulted. What happened with Mallilarjun Kharge yesterday, after that there is nothing left to tell people. Congress is exposed...Within the party, Dalits are insulted and treated as third-class citizens, and untouchability is practised," said CM Sarma.

 Notably, Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination papers at the district collector's office at Kalpetta. Prior to her nomination, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka held a massive roadshow in Kalpetta town in Kerala and addressed a public rally where she expressed her gratitude to the people of Wayanad for supporting her brother in his difficult times. -- ANI
