President Murmu on 2-day visit to Chhattisgarh

October 24, 2024  20:06
President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh from Friday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said.

The President will grace the 2nd convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur on Friday, it said in a statement issued on Thursday.

"On the same day, she will grace the 14th convocation of the NIT (National Institute of Technology), Raipur and visit the Purkhauti Muktangan at Naya Raipur," it said.

On October 26, Murmu will grace the 3rd and 4th joint convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Bhilai.

She will also grace the 3rd convocation of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Health Science and Ayush University of Chhattisgarh in Raipur, the statement said.   -- PTI
