Oscar, who sniffed out Antilia bomb, and Mylo retire

October 24, 2024  18:13
ANI Photo
ANI Photo
Oscar, the police dog who detected explosives in a car parked near Antilia, the south Mumbai home of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani in 2021, has retired from service along with canine colleague Mylo, an official said on Thursday.  

Both the canines were part of the force for 10 years and were given a befitting farewell on Wednesday in a function attended by several officers, including Additional Commissioner of Police (Protection and Security) Vinit Sahoo.

"Oscar joined the Mumbai police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) in 2014. Oscar was among the 12 canines in the BDDS and its duties included thwarting threat and bomb calls as well as VIP security. Oscar detected gelatine sticks in a parked car near Antilia, the house of Mukesh Ambani in Malabar Hill, on February 25, 2021," the official said.

Mylo performed duties like VIP security, checking vital installations, attending threat calls, checking suspected bags etc, he added.

"In gratitude for their services, we arranged for air-conditioning at the shelter home where the two canines will be lodged and have also given an AC vehicle for their transport. We have also created a 'wall of fame' to pay tribute to their stellar service," another official said. 
