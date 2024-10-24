NIA arrests terrorist Arshdeep Dala's absconding associate from Delhi airport





Baljeet Singh alias Baljeet Maur of Punjab's Bathinda district was taken into custody by the NIA on his arrival at the IGI Airport from United Arab Emirates.





Besides being wanted in the case relating to terror activities of the proscribed KTF, Baljeet was also wanted in several other cases.





Baljeet, against whom a Look Out Circular was issued in February this year, also had a non-bailable warrant of arrest against him since June 2024.





His arrest marks a significant development in India's fight against terrorism, particularly concerning the activities of KTF and Dala.





NIA investigations have revealed that Baljeet was involved in providing logistics support, identification of extortion targets, recruitment of new cadres, as well as terror funding to India-based associates of accused Arsh Dala. -- ANI

In a major breakthrough in its efforts to destroy the Khalistani terror network in India, the National Investigation Agency on Thursday arrested an absconding close associate of designated individual terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dala alias Arsh Dala of Khalistan Terrorist Force, from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.