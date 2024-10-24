MVA ally PWP sees red as Uddhav Sena names candidates for seats claimed by it





The PWP led by Jayant Patil had staked claim to these three constituencies. "We will talk to (NCP-SP chief) Sharad Pawar about this," Patil said.





He also visited Sangola during the day, he said. The PWP has sought a total of six seats from the MVA: Panvel, Uran, Pen, Alibaug, Sangola and Loha.





The Sena-UBT fielded Eknath Pawar from Loha, Deepak Salunkhe Patil from Sangola and Manohar Bhoir from Uran. The Loha seat is currently represented by a PWP MLA. -- PTI

The Peasants and Workers Party, a smaller constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, expressed unhappiness on Wednesday as the Shiv Sena-UBT announced candidates from Uran, Sangola and Loha assembly seats.