MVA ally PWP sees red as Uddhav Sena names candidates for seats claimed by it

October 24, 2024  00:47
The Peasants and Workers Party, a smaller constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, expressed unhappiness on Wednesday as the Shiv Sena-UBT announced candidates from Uran, Sangola and Loha assembly seats. 

The PWP led by Jayant Patil had staked claim to these three constituencies. "We will talk to (NCP-SP chief) Sharad Pawar about this," Patil said. 

He also visited Sangola during the day, he said. The PWP has sought a total of six seats from the MVA: Panvel, Uran, Pen, Alibaug, Sangola and Loha. 

The Sena-UBT fielded Eknath Pawar from Loha, Deepak Salunkhe Patil from Sangola and Manohar Bhoir from Uran. The Loha seat is currently represented by a PWP MLA. -- PTI
