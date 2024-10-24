Murder suspect on the run for 30 years arrested in Karnataka





The accused, involved in a murder and assault case near MRPL in the Surathkal police station limits, was finally captured after an intensive operation, they said.





As per the case details with the Surathkal police station, around 30 years ago, a murder and assault took place, the police said.





According to the police, the owner of Rakshak Industrial Security Institute, Abdullah, had hired five security guards for a Delhi-based company.





On the night of March 12, 1995, at approximately 10:30 p.m., security guards Suresh, Narayan, and Devanna were on duty at the site when three unknown individuals approached.





The guards questioned their presence at that late hour, leading to an altercation.





Two of the individuals attacked the security guards, resulting in the death of Narayan, who sustained severe injuries.





The Surathkal police registered a case in connection with the incident, back then, a senior police official said.





On the same night, two of the suspects, identified as Achhan Kunju and Jose Kutty, were involved in a separate altercation with some labourers near the canteen at the MRPL site, he said. -- PTI

