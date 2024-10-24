Most corrupt family: BJP on Priyanka's assets





"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed her nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls yesterday, and today it won't be untrue to say that 'mohabbat ki dukaan nahi, yeh dalali ki dukaan hai,'" he said during a press statement.





On Wednesday Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala, marking her electoral debut. She filed the nomination in the presence of top leaders of the party.





"The affidavit filed by her is a confession of corruption, which her family and Robert Vadra has been doing. It is not like she declared her assets of her own free will, this is a Supreme Court's judgement to give an affidavit of yourself and your relatives," she said.





Further calling the Gandhi family as 'nakli Gandhi parivar,' he claimed that they are the most corrupt people in the country.





"Everyone knows that if there is a family that is the most corrupt is the nakli Gandhi family. Everyone knows, three members of the family, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra are out on bail for corruption charges," he added.





Her husband, businessman Robert Vadra says, "I am delighted that Priyanka is now taking the step of thinking for herself. She will work hard for herself, and campaign for herself. I think it has been 35 years since I have known her, I have seen her always working hard for others, for her family and people of the country. She never thought for herself. But I am happy that Congress thought of making her contest from Wayanad...I think, had Rajivji been alive, he would have been delighted."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launched a scathing attack on Congress and Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday, saying that the affidavit declaring her financial assets is a 'confession of corruption'.