RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Most corrupt family: BJP on Priyanka's assets

October 24, 2024  12:22
image
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launched a scathing attack on Congress and Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday, saying that the affidavit declaring her financial assets is a 'confession of corruption'.

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed her nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls yesterday, and today it won't be untrue to say that 'mohabbat ki dukaan nahi, yeh dalali ki dukaan hai,'" he said during a press statement.

On Wednesday Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala, marking her electoral debut. She filed the nomination in the presence of top leaders of the party.

"The affidavit filed by her is a confession of corruption, which her family and Robert Vadra has been doing. It is not like she declared her assets of her own free will, this is a Supreme Court's judgement to give an affidavit of yourself and your relatives," she said.

Further calling the Gandhi family as 'nakli Gandhi parivar,' he claimed that they are the most corrupt people in the country.

"Everyone knows that if there is a family that is the most corrupt is the nakli Gandhi family. Everyone knows, three members of the family, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra are out on bail for corruption charges," he added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed her nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections yesterday, 23rd October. 

 Her husband, businessman Robert Vadra says, "I am delighted that Priyanka is now taking the step of thinking for herself. She will work hard for herself, and campaign for herself. I think it has been 35 years since I have known her, I have seen her always working hard for others, for her family and people of the country. She never thought for herself. But I am happy that Congress thought of making her contest from Wayanad...I think, had Rajivji been alive, he would have been delighted."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Most corrupt family: BJP on Priyanka's assets
LIVE! Most corrupt family: BJP on Priyanka's assets

2nd Test, Day 1: Conway gets to his half-century
2nd Test, Day 1: Conway gets to his half-century

Trudeau's MPs ask him to resign amid row with India
Trudeau's MPs ask him to resign amid row with India

Trudeau is facing mounting pressure from within his own party, with dissident Liberal MPs giving him an ultimatum to decide his future by October 28.

Why INDIA bloc to fight UP bypolls on 'cycle' symbol
Why INDIA bloc to fight UP bypolls on 'cycle' symbol

Akhilesh said the alliance's decision was not informed by any seat-sharing math but its pursuit of victory.

Rain lashes parts of Bengal as cyclone 'Dana' nears
Rain lashes parts of Bengal as cyclone 'Dana' nears

The cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port in Odisha early Friday with wind speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour (kmph), it said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances