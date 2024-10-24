RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Modi calls Odisha CM Majhi twice, enquires about cyclone preparedness

October 24, 2024  21:35
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi twice on Thursday and enquired about the state's preparedness for the impending cyclone, set to make landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra post midnight. 

During their conversation, the chief minister provided detailed information about the ongoing relocation of people and the deployment of response forces such as the NDRF and ODRAF for public safety, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. 

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the state's preparations. 

Additionally, Union Minister Amit Shah discussed the situation with the chief minister and promised to provide all necessary assistance and support, the CMO said. 

According to the Indian meteorological department's latest bulletin at 5.30pm, severe cyclone 'Dana' moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred about 90 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 110 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 210 km south of Sagar Island (West Bengal). -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Justice Sanjiv Khanna appointed as 51st CJI
LIVE! Justice Sanjiv Khanna appointed as 51st CJI

Army porter killed, 3 jawans hurt in J-K terror attack
Army porter killed, 3 jawans hurt in J-K terror attack

They said the terrorists opened fire on the vehicle at Botapathri near Nagin post.

Recalled envoy speaks out: Canada backstabbed India
Recalled envoy speaks out: Canada backstabbed India

Calling Canada's behaviour 'the pits', India's recalled high commissioner Sanjay Verma says India was backstabbed and treated in a most unprofessional manner by a country that is supposed to be a friendly democracy.

Over 80 flights receive bomb threats today
Over 80 flights receive bomb threats today

More than 80 domestic and international flights of various Indian airlines received bomb threats on Thursday, according to sources.

Govt asks Meta, X to identify those behind bomb hoaxes
Govt asks Meta, X to identify those behind bomb hoaxes

Taking hoax bomb-threat messages and calls seriously, the government has started identifying those behind the menace and asked social media platforms like Meta and X to share data on such messages, sources said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances