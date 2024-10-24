RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Markets fall dragged by Hindustan Unilever

October 24, 2024  10:08
The indices yesterday
Equity markets turned negative after rallying in early trade on Thursday as unabated foreign fund outflows and disappointing earnings from Hindustan Unilever dented investors' sentiment. 

 The BSE Sensex climbed 177.84 points to 80,259.82 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 45.15 points to 24,480.65. However, soon the benchmark indices faced selling and were trading lower. 

The BSE benchmark gauge quoted 219.12 points lower at 79,862.86 and the Nifty traded 74 points down at 24,361.50. From the 30 Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever fell over 5 per cent after the FMCG major reported a 2.33 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,595 crore for the second quarter ended in September 2024 impacted by moderation in demand from the urban market.
