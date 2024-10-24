Maha: BJP leader quits as ally NCP announces candidate for Maval seat





Bapusaheb Bhegde, state vice-president of the NCP, also revolted and said he would contest the November 20 Maharashtra assembly election.





Bala Bhegde told reporters that he and his supporters had announced their resignations.





They would support Bapu Bhegde and work to defeat Shelke, he added. Sitting MLA Shelke had defeated Bala Bhegade, a former BJP MLA, in 2019 from this seat.





Bapu Bhegde said he was confident of getting the ticket from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, but the promise was not kept.





"I have decided to contest elections as I was assured ticket by the party," he said. -- PTI

