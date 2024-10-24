RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be sworn-in as CJI on Nov 11

October 24, 2024  21:15
Justice Sanjiv Khanna/ANI Photo
Justice Sanjiv Khanna was on Thursday appointed the 51st Chief Justice of India. 

He will take oath on November 11, a day after incumbent Justice DY Chandrachud demits office on attaining the age of 65. Justice Chandrachud took over as the CJI on November 8, 2022. 

Justice Khanna will have a tenure of a little over six months as CJI and would demit office on May 13, 2025. 

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President, after consultation with Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024," Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal posted on X. -- PTI
Army porter killed, 3 jawans hurt in J-K terror attack

They said the terrorists opened fire on the vehicle at Botapathri near Nagin post.

Recalled envoy speaks out: Canada backstabbed India

Calling Canada's behaviour 'the pits', India's recalled high commissioner Sanjay Verma says India was backstabbed and treated in a most unprofessional manner by a country that is supposed to be a friendly democracy.

Over 80 flights receive bomb threats today

More than 80 domestic and international flights of various Indian airlines received bomb threats on Thursday, according to sources.

Govt asks Meta, X to identify those behind bomb hoaxes

Taking hoax bomb-threat messages and calls seriously, the government has started identifying those behind the menace and asked social media platforms like Meta and X to share data on such messages, sources said.

