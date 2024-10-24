RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

J-K statehood soon? Omar meets Amit Shah

October 24, 2024  14:03
image
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday on his first visit to the national capital after assuming office last week. 

 "The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah," the Home Minister's office posted on X. 

 This meeting comes after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district in which seven people lost their lives. Earlier, CM Omar Abdullah expressed the need for the security forces and police to remain alert after the recent terrorist attack in Ganderbal which resulted in the deaths of seven people, including a doctor and migrant labourers. 

 "Now the administration, especially the police and security forces, will have to maintain their alert level even more and ensure that such attacks do not take place," said the J-K CM.

 On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district. The terrorists struck as the labourers and other staff returned to their camp in Gund, Ganderbal. The incident raised serious concern as this was a targeted killing by the terrorists. Earlier on October 16, Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test, Day 1: Sundar breaks the partnership
2nd Test, Day 1: Sundar breaks the partnership

LIVE! J-K statehood soon? Omar meets Amit Shah
LIVE! J-K statehood soon? Omar meets Amit Shah

SC Bar Association upset over Lady Justice statue
SC Bar Association upset over Lady Justice statue

The SCBA said it unanimously opposes the proposed museum in the high security zone and pressed the demand for a library and a cafe cum lounge.

Bulldozer action: SC refuses plea against 3 states
Bulldozer action: SC refuses plea against 3 states

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea alleging contempt of its order on demolition of properties by the authorities in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Can Raj Thackeray's son win Mahim amid Sena vs Sena?
Can Raj Thackeray's son win Mahim amid Sena vs Sena?

Mahim is a mix of predominantly upper-class Maharashtrians, a sizeable cosmopolitan population and minority voters.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances