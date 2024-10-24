J-K statehood soon? Omar meets Amit Shah





"The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah," the Home Minister's office posted on X.





This meeting comes after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district in which seven people lost their lives. Earlier, CM Omar Abdullah expressed the need for the security forces and police to remain alert after the recent terrorist attack in Ganderbal which resulted in the deaths of seven people, including a doctor and migrant labourers.





"Now the administration, especially the police and security forces, will have to maintain their alert level even more and ensure that such attacks do not take place," said the J-K CM.





On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district. The terrorists struck as the labourers and other staff returned to their camp in Gund, Ganderbal. The incident raised serious concern as this was a targeted killing by the terrorists. Earlier on October 16, Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

