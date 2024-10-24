Cyclone to hit Odisha at midnight at 120 kmph speed

The severe cyclonic storm DANA over central & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past 6 hours, and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 24th of October, over northwest & adjoining central Bay of Bengal, near latitude 18.5 N and longitude 88.2E, about 260 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 290 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 350 km south of Sagar Island (West Bengal).





"It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) from midnight of 24th to the morning of 25th October 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph," IMD says.









Bhadrak assistant fisheries officer, Sandeep Kumar Behera says, "In Bhadrak's jurisdiction there are 911 registered boats, 10 FLC and all the boats have been docked in the landing centre. Fishing has been prohibited till October 26."





West Bengal Raj Bhavan tweets, "In view of the impending landfall of Cyclone DANA, Governor has cancelled all his programmes and shall be monitoring the activities of the Cyclone Dana from the Control Room in Raj Bhavan. He will also be keeping a watch over the unfolding situation across the vulnerable districts."





In a video statement, Governor CV Ananda Bose says, "We are now, in a moment of crisis. #CycloneDana is nearing but we in Bengal have braved many storms. We will face Dana also with confidence and fortitude. Bengal will stand together. India will stand together. We shall overcome...Please follow all instructions issued by the Government and Disaster Management Authorities...All Disaster Management machinery of the State Government and the Government of India are kept well-oiled and fit..."





: IMD



