RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Congress names 48 candidates in Maha first list

October 24, 2024  22:03
image
The Congress on Thursday announced its first list of 48 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly polls, fielding its state unit chief Nana Patole from Sakoli, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan from Karad South and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing assembly Vijay Wadettiwar from Brahmapuri. 

The opposition party also fielded former ministers Nitin Raut and Balasaheb Thorat from Nagpur North and Sangamner respectively, Jyoti Eknath Gaikwad from Dharavi, Amit Deshmukh from Latur City and Dheeraj Deshmukh from Latur Rural. 

Mohammad Aarif Naseem Khan has been fielded from Chandivali, Aslam Sheikh from Malad West, Ranjit Kamble from Deoli and Vikas Thakre from Nagpur West. 

The list comes a day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) announced that they will contest 85 seats each in the November 20 polls. 

However, deliberations to seal a final pact are still underway. The three allies are discussing the sharing of the remaining 33 seats of the total 288 among themselves and smaller parties.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Air India's contact centres hit by tech glitch
LIVE! Air India's contact centres hit by tech glitch

Army porter killed, 3 jawans hurt in J-K terror attack
Army porter killed, 3 jawans hurt in J-K terror attack

They said the terrorists opened fire on the vehicle at Botapathri near Nagin post.

Recalled envoy speaks out: Canada backstabbed India
Recalled envoy speaks out: Canada backstabbed India

Calling Canada's behaviour 'the pits', India's recalled high commissioner Sanjay Verma says India was backstabbed and treated in a most unprofessional manner by a country that is supposed to be a friendly democracy.

Broad consensus on restoring LAC situation: Rajnath
Broad consensus on restoring LAC situation: Rajnath

A broad consensus has been achieved by India and China on restoring the 'ground situation' along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) pursuant to talks, including for patrolling and grazing cattle in the traditional areas, Defence Minister...

Govt asks Meta, X to identify those behind bomb hoaxes
Govt asks Meta, X to identify those behind bomb hoaxes

Taking hoax bomb-threat messages and calls seriously, the government has started identifying those behind the menace and asked social media platforms like Meta and X to share data on such messages, sources said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances