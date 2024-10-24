RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Cong, BJP workers clash during nomination filing in Assam

October 24, 2024  21:11
File image
File image
Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party workers clashed during the filing of nomination by an opposition candidate for bypolls to the Samaguri assembly seat in Assam on Thursday, a police officer said. 

The clash between the two groups broke out when Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain was on his way from Kawoimari area to the district commissioner's office in a procession to file his nomination for the November 13 by-elections. 

As the procession of hundreds of Congress supporters moved forward, they purportedly came face-to-face with BJP workers and a clash between the two sides ensued, the officer said. 

The police and para-military forces deployed at the site brought the situation under control and the Congress rally proceeded to the DC's office without any other problems, he said. 

It was not known whether the party workers on either side sustained injuries in the incident but some journalists were hurt, the officer said. 

Tanzil, son of former minister Rakibul Hussain who had been representing Samaguri for the last 23 years before being elected to the Lok Sabha from Dhubri earlier this year, was accompanied by top Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh, state party chief Bhupen Kumar Borah and MPs Rakibul Hussain, Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Justice Sanjiv Khanna appointed as 51st CJI
LIVE! Justice Sanjiv Khanna appointed as 51st CJI

Army porter killed, 3 jawans hurt in J-K terror attack
Army porter killed, 3 jawans hurt in J-K terror attack

They said the terrorists opened fire on the vehicle at Botapathri near Nagin post.

Recalled envoy speaks out: Canada backstabbed India
Recalled envoy speaks out: Canada backstabbed India

Calling Canada's behaviour 'the pits', India's recalled high commissioner Sanjay Verma says India was backstabbed and treated in a most unprofessional manner by a country that is supposed to be a friendly democracy.

Over 80 flights receive bomb threats today
Over 80 flights receive bomb threats today

More than 80 domestic and international flights of various Indian airlines received bomb threats on Thursday, according to sources.

Govt asks Meta, X to identify those behind bomb hoaxes
Govt asks Meta, X to identify those behind bomb hoaxes

Taking hoax bomb-threat messages and calls seriously, the government has started identifying those behind the menace and asked social media platforms like Meta and X to share data on such messages, sources said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances