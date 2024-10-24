Cong, BJP workers clash during nomination filing in Assam





The clash between the two groups broke out when Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain was on his way from Kawoimari area to the district commissioner's office in a procession to file his nomination for the November 13 by-elections.





As the procession of hundreds of Congress supporters moved forward, they purportedly came face-to-face with BJP workers and a clash between the two sides ensued, the officer said.





The police and para-military forces deployed at the site brought the situation under control and the Congress rally proceeded to the DC's office without any other problems, he said.





It was not known whether the party workers on either side sustained injuries in the incident but some journalists were hurt, the officer said.





Tanzil, son of former minister Rakibul Hussain who had been representing Samaguri for the last 23 years before being elected to the Lok Sabha from Dhubri earlier this year, was accompanied by top Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh, state party chief Bhupen Kumar Borah and MPs Rakibul Hussain, Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi. -- PTI

