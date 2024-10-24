RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

BSF recovers Chinese drones in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

October 24, 2024  23:56
File image
File image
The Border Security Force troops recovered two made-in-China drones in Punjab's Amritsar and one in Tarn Taran district, said BSF in a press release on Thursday.  

According to an official release, "Acting on information by BSF intelligence wing, the BSF troops recovered 3 drones in a day from different locations in the border area of Amritsar and Tarn Taran district on October 24."  

As per the release, "A drone in broken condition was recovered by BSF in collaboration with Punjab police at about 9.50 am from the farming field adjacent to village Bacchiwind in district Amritsar."  

"Another drone was recovered by BSF troops at about 1.45 pm from the area adjacent to the village Rattan Khurd of district Amritsar."  

"A drone was recovered by BSF troops at about 1.45 pm from a farming field adjacent to village- Khalra in district Tarn Taran," said the release.  

All the 3 recovered drones were identified as China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.  

These recoveries highlight the BSF's commitment to prevent any illicit movement of Pakistani drones from across the border, thus decimating the desperate attempts of cross border narco-syndicates, said the release.  Earlier in the day, two people were arrested following an encounter with the Punjab police near Diamond Avenue area in Amritsar.  

According to the police, gunshots were fired by both sides and one person was injured. Later both were arrested with weapons.  

"Two pistols were recovered from them, one of them was a sophisticated Glock 9mm and .32 bore pistol with 13 rounds. It seems to be a case of inter-gang rivalry. We will soon nab another two accused of the same gang," said Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar. -- ANI                        
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hindu groups demand razing of mosque in Uttarkashi
LIVE! Hindu groups demand razing of mosque in Uttarkashi

2 Army porters killed, 3 jawans hurt in J-K attack
2 Army porters killed, 3 jawans hurt in J-K attack

They said the terrorists opened fire on the vehicle at Botapathri near Nagin post.

Day after, this is what China says on Modi-Xi meet
Day after, this is what China says on Modi-Xi meet

China on Thursday said the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia's Kazan on Wednesday carries a "great significance" as they reached an "important common understandings" to improve the...

Gagangir attack: CCTV captures terrorist with AK rifle
Gagangir attack: CCTV captures terrorist with AK rifle

The ultra could be seen entering a prefabricated hut, believed to be at the Gagangir tunnel construction site -- where seven people including six non-local labourers -- were killed in the terror attack, official sources said.

Over 80 flights receive bomb threats today
Over 80 flights receive bomb threats today

More than 80 domestic and international flights of various Indian airlines received bomb threats on Thursday, according to sources.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances