BSF recovers Chinese drones in Amritsar, Tarn Taran





According to an official release, "Acting on information by BSF intelligence wing, the BSF troops recovered 3 drones in a day from different locations in the border area of Amritsar and Tarn Taran district on October 24."





As per the release, "A drone in broken condition was recovered by BSF in collaboration with Punjab police at about 9.50 am from the farming field adjacent to village Bacchiwind in district Amritsar."





"Another drone was recovered by BSF troops at about 1.45 pm from the area adjacent to the village Rattan Khurd of district Amritsar."





"A drone was recovered by BSF troops at about 1.45 pm from a farming field adjacent to village- Khalra in district Tarn Taran," said the release.





All the 3 recovered drones were identified as China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.





These recoveries highlight the BSF's commitment to prevent any illicit movement of Pakistani drones from across the border, thus decimating the desperate attempts of cross border narco-syndicates, said the release. Earlier in the day, two people were arrested following an encounter with the Punjab police near Diamond Avenue area in Amritsar.





According to the police, gunshots were fired by both sides and one person was injured. Later both were arrested with weapons.





"Two pistols were recovered from them, one of them was a sophisticated Glock 9mm and .32 bore pistol with 13 rounds. It seems to be a case of inter-gang rivalry. We will soon nab another two accused of the same gang," said Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar. -- ANI

