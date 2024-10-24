RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


B'luru bldg collapse: PM nod for Rs 2 L payout

October 24, 2024  10:39
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased in the building collapse here. 

 Taking to 'X', office of the Prime Minister of India (PMO India) posted: "Anguished by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a building in Bengaluru. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon" 

 "An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM @narendramodi," it stated. 

 Eight persons were killed and 13 rescued after an under-construction building collapsed at Babusapalya near Hennur on Tuesday. The building owner, his son and contractor have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said. PTI
