RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

BEST to terminate contract of mini-bus operator; all mini-buses go off roads

October 24, 2024  01:03
File image
File image
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking on Wednesday decided to terminate its contract with wet lease operator Hansa City Bus Service Private Limited after failing to resolve a dispute over the operator's inability to operate buses. 

BEST sources said that as a result, the 280 red-coloured air-conditioned mini-buses that BEST had hired under the wet lease model -- where private contractors handle driver salaries and bus maintenance -- will no longer operate on Mumbai's roads. 

"In today's meeting, the wet lease contractor again expressed its inability to execute the contract. Hence, legal proceedings for the termination of the contract will be initiated shortly," BEST spokesperson Sudas Sawant said. 

Over 500 mini buses, which BEST had introduced in 2019, will now be removed from service. 

Last year, BEST had terminated the contract of another bus operator, sending 285 buses off the roads. 

Aiming to improve last-mile connectivity on shorter routes, BEST introduced the "smallest" mini-buses into its fleet in 2019, instead of mid- or full-sized buses, due to worsening traffic and the difficulty of maneuvering larger buses on crowded roads. 

The mini buses were expected to have a better turnaround time because of their smaller size and fewer seats compared to regular-sized buses. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What Modi, Xi said during first talks since Galwan
What Modi, Xi said during first talks since Galwan

In their first structured bilateral talks in nearly five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday agreed that India and China can have a 'peaceful and stable' relationship by displaying maturity and...

LIVE! Salman threat message: Veg vendor held in J'khand
LIVE! Salman threat message: Veg vendor held in J'khand

Cyclone Dana: Lakhs shifted; flights, trains cancelled
Cyclone Dana: Lakhs shifted; flights, trains cancelled

As Cyclone Dana barrels toward the coasts of Odisha, threatening to impact nearly half of the state's population, the government is racing against time to execute a massive evacuation plan aimed at relocating about 10 lakh people in...

We have close ties with MEA: German envoy on Ariha
We have close ties with MEA: German envoy on Ariha

He said this in response to a query during a press interaction held at his residence in New Delhi on what Germany was willing to do bring over three-year-old Ariha back and whether her issue will be raised at the "highest level".

What Is Canada-US Game Plan?
What Is Canada-US Game Plan?

It seems that the West is sending a signal to India that it can return to old hostilities unless India toes their line on Russia.It is no surprise that India is being compared with Putin's Russia in terms of targeting 'dissidents' as the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances