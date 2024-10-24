RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Army porter killed, 3 soldiers hurt in J-K terror attack

October 24, 2024  21:06
image
A porter was killed and five others, including three soldiers, were injured on Thursday when terrorists attacked an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg area, officials said. 

They said the terrorists opened fire on the vehicle at Botapathri near Nagin post. 

The officials said a porter was killed in the attack, while four soldiers sustained injuries. 

The injured soldiers were rushed to a hospital, they added. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Justice Sanjiv Khanna appointed as 51st CJI
LIVE! Justice Sanjiv Khanna appointed as 51st CJI

Army porter killed, 3 jawans hurt in J-K terror attack
Army porter killed, 3 jawans hurt in J-K terror attack

They said the terrorists opened fire on the vehicle at Botapathri near Nagin post.

Recalled envoy speaks out: Canada backstabbed India
Recalled envoy speaks out: Canada backstabbed India

Calling Canada's behaviour 'the pits', India's recalled high commissioner Sanjay Verma says India was backstabbed and treated in a most unprofessional manner by a country that is supposed to be a friendly democracy.

Over 80 flights receive bomb threats today
Over 80 flights receive bomb threats today

More than 80 domestic and international flights of various Indian airlines received bomb threats on Thursday, according to sources.

Govt asks Meta, X to identify those behind bomb hoaxes
Govt asks Meta, X to identify those behind bomb hoaxes

Taking hoax bomb-threat messages and calls seriously, the government has started identifying those behind the menace and asked social media platforms like Meta and X to share data on such messages, sources said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances