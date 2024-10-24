Air India's contact centres hit by tech glitch





In a post on X, the airline assured that the airline is working with its telecom partners to resolve the issues soon.





"One of the telecom providers for our contact centers is facing technical difficulties. Due to this, there may be challenges connecting with our contact centers. While the telecom provider resolves the issue at its end, may we request your understanding and patience," Air India posted on X.





Meanwhile, Air India and Akasa Air flights received security alerts on Thursday.





"Some Air India flights were subject to security threats received on social media on October 24, 2024. Following the laid down protocols, relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and all security procedures were strictly adhered to, as per guidance from the regulatory authorities. The safety and security of our passengers, crew, and aircraft remain our top priority," an Air India official said.





According to the Akasa Air spokesperson, the airline's response teams are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities.





"Some of our flights operating on October 24, 2024, have received security alerts today. The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities. We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities and the Akasa Air teams on the ground are prepared to assist passengers to ensure their safety and comfort," the spokesperson said.





Additionally, Goa International Airport (Dabolim) and Manohar International Airport in Goa were also put on high alert on Thursday after four aircraft bound for these airports received bomb threats.





The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) has been constituted for both airports to assess the threats.

