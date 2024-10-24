RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Additional DM of Ayodhya found dead at his home

October 24, 2024  17:29
The blood-soaked body of a senior government official was found at his residence in Ayodhya, police said on Thursday. 

The body of Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Surjeet Singh was found under mysterious circumstances at his official residence in Civil Lines, they said.

The police are trying to ascertain the exact cause of death, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh said, adding that a detailed probe has been initiated after the filing of an FIR.   -- PTI
