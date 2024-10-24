RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


20% of organizations will use AI by 2026

October 24, 2024  11:25
As AI continues to evolve alongside human usage, it is reshaping organizational structures, decision-making processes, and even the boundaries of technology's impact on daily life, according to Gartner.

By 2026, 20 per cent of organizations will use AI to reduce more than half of their current middle management roles.

"Through 2026, 20 per cent of organizations will use AI to flatten their organizational structure, eliminating more than half of current middle management positions," said the report.

This strategy aims to cut labor costs while boosting productivity, as AI takes over tasks like scheduling, reporting, and performance monitoring.

However, the shift could disrupt traditional mentoring pathways and leave junior employees with fewer development opportunities.

Concerns over job security and increased management responsibilities for remaining staff may also pose significant challenges.

By 2029, AI's influence is set to extend into the boardroom, with 10 per cent of global boards predicted to use AI-generated insights to challenge executive decisions.
