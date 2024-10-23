RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Unidentified caller threatens to blow up MP airport; hoax call, say police

October 23, 2024  20:55
File image
An unidentified caller on Wednesday threatened to blow up the Dumna airport in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, which turned out to be a hoax, a police officer said. 

The caller told airport authorities that a bomb was planted in an IndiGo flight and threatened to blow up the airport, additional superintendent of police Anand Kaladagi said. 

The call turned out to be a hoax. Airports Authority of India officials lodged an FIR against an unidentified person under section 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the police officer said. 

The cyber cell of the police is investigating the matter, he added. -- PTI
