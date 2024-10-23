Unidentified caller threatens to blow up MP airport; hoax call, say police





The caller told airport authorities that a bomb was planted in an IndiGo flight and threatened to blow up the airport, additional superintendent of police Anand Kaladagi said.





The call turned out to be a hoax. Airports Authority of India officials lodged an FIR against an unidentified person under section 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the police officer said.





The cyber cell of the police is investigating the matter, he added. -- PTI

