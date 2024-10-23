RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Take care of my sister, Rahul tells Wayanad

October 23, 2024  13:34
Rahul Gandhi urges people of Wayanad to take care of his sister Priyanka and vote her to Parliament. "People of Wayanad will have two MPs to represent them in Parliament," Rahul says. 

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.

She was given a rousing welcome by thousands of people, including UDF leaders and workers, at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Wednesday as she prepares to make her electoral debut by filing nomination papers for the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.

 Priyanka, who arrived in the hill district on Tuesday night along with her mother -- Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi -- led the roadshow along with her brother -- Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi -- from the new bus stand at Kalpetta. 

 Priyanka's husband, Robert Vadra, and one of their children were also seen along with her in the open-roof vehicle along with other senior party and IUML leaders during the roadshow. Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma was also present with them in the vehicle.
