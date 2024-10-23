RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sensex falls 138 pts in 3rd straight day of losses

October 23, 2024  17:35
Extending its losing streak to third day, benchmark Sensex declined by 138 points on Wednesday in a choppy trade as investors booked profits in auto, pharma and capital goods shares amid continued FPI outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex erased its earlier gains and closed lower by 138.74 points or 0.17 per cent at 80,081.98 with 22 of its constituents ending lower. 

The index opened lower but later traded with gains on bouts of buying by investors.

However, increased selling in the second half dragged the index below the 80,000 mark to 79,891.68.  -- PTI
