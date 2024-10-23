RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Rahul reaches Wayanad ahead of Priyanka nomination

October 23, 2024  10:42
image
Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi arrives in Wayanad for the nomination filing of party's national general secretary and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections. 

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will mark her electoral debut by filing her nomination papers on Wednesday for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in Wayanad. Priyanka arrived in the hill district on Tuesday night along with her mother, Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Besides them, chief ministers of Congress-ruled states and senior AICC leaders will also be present as a show of support to Priyanka. Priyanka, along with her brother Rahul Gandhi, will hold a roadshow at 11 AM in Kalpetta here before filing her nomination. At 11.45 AM, after the roadshow, there will be a public address by her and thereafter, she will file her nomination, according to her itinerary.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahul reaches Wayanad on Priyanka's big day
LIVE! Rahul reaches Wayanad on Priyanka's big day

Bangladesh on the boil over Prez remarks on Hasina
Bangladesh on the boil over Prez remarks on Hasina

President Mohammed Shahabuddin said he did not have any documentary evidence of Hasina resigning as prime minister before she fled the country on August 5 amidst student-led mass protests.

Day after chaos at Waqf meet, JPC member slams BJP MP
Day after chaos at Waqf meet, JPC member slams BJP MP

A Raja said panel's chairman Jagdambika Pal has been conducting the panel's meetings in haste, raising doubts that it will not be able to serve justice.

''Yeh Pathar Nahin Todegi'
''Yeh Pathar Nahin Todegi'

There was a memorable meeting with a 'tall, elegant, beautiful girl', who had recently finished her 12th in the strongly tribal Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh.'I was shocked. In this whole sea of villages, I knew for sure there was no...

MLAs who revolted against Uddhav in Sena's 1st list
MLAs who revolted against Uddhav in Sena's 1st list

With this, the Shiv Sena has become the second major political party to release its list of candidates for the state assembly polls. Its ally BJP released a list of 99 candidates on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances