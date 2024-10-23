Rahul reaches Wayanad ahead of Priyanka nomination





Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will mark her electoral debut by filing her nomination papers on Wednesday for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in Wayanad. Priyanka arrived in the hill district on Tuesday night along with her mother, Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.





Besides them, chief ministers of Congress-ruled states and senior AICC leaders will also be present as a show of support to Priyanka. Priyanka, along with her brother Rahul Gandhi, will hold a roadshow at 11 AM in Kalpetta here before filing her nomination. At 11.45 AM, after the roadshow, there will be a public address by her and thereafter, she will file her nomination, according to her itinerary.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi arrives in Wayanad for the nomination filing of party's national general secretary and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections.