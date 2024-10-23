RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Modi, Xi talks underway in Russia

October 23, 2024  17:43
JUST IN: Bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are underway on the sidelines of BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

It is their first structured meeting since the eastern Ladakh border row erupted in May 2020.

The meeting comes two days after both countries firmed up an agreement on patrolling by their militaries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough to end the standoff.  -- PTI
