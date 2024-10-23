Modi leaves for home after 'impactful' BRICS Summit in Russia





"PM @narendramodi wraps up an impactful visit to Kazan and emplanes for New Delhi," the ministry of external affairs posted on X.





Modi arrived in the heritage city of Kazan on Tuesday for the BRICS Summit.





He was warmly received by the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov. In his address at the BRICS Summit on Wednesday, Modi said India supported dialogue and diplomacy and not war and called for resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict through peaceful negotiations.





Modi also flagged concerns over pressing challenges such as wars, economic uncertainty, climate change and terrorism and said the BRICS can play a positive role in taking the world on the right path.





The prime minister strongly pitched for "single-minded" focus and "firm support" of all in combating terrorism, asserting that there is no place for "double standards" to deal with the challenge. -- PTI

