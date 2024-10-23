RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Markets rebound after sharp fall

October 23, 2024  10:09
Stock market benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Wednesday amid continuous buying by domestic institutional investors and firm trends across Asian bourses. 

 The BSE Sensex climbed 168.79 points to 80,389.51 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 46.2 points to 24,518.30. From the 30 Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance climbed over 3 per cent after the firm reported a 13 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,014 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024. 

 Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Nestle, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, and Maruti were among the other big gainers. NTPC, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.
