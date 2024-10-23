RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LG summons J-K assembly session on Nov 4

October 23, 2024  01:19
image
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday summoned a session of the legislative assembly in Srinagar on November 4. 

The newly elected members of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly were administered the oath on Monday by pro tem speaker Mubarak Gul. 

"Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under sections 18 and 19 of the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019, has summoned the session of Legislative Assembly for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir at Srinagar on Monday, 4th Nov 2024 at 11.30 am," a spokesperson of Raj Bhawan said.

The lieutenant governor will address the assembly. In exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Rule 9(1) of the Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Legislative Assembly, Sinha has fixed November 4 for the election of the speaker, the spokesperson said.  -- PTI
