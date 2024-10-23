Kolkata metro services affected as woman jumps before running train





Normal train services were resumed at 11.50 am after the injured woman was pulled from under the train and sent to hospital, he said. Metro services were affected in the north-south corridor from 10.54 am owing to the incident, the official said.





Truncated services were run till Maidan station in the south and up to Girish Park in the north during the period of disruption, he said. PTI

Metro railway services in the north-south corridor were affected for nearly an hour on Wednesday as a woman allegedly jumped before a running train at Chandni Chowk station, an official said.