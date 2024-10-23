RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Kolkata metro services affected as woman jumps before running train

October 23, 2024  13:10
image
Metro railway services in the north-south corridor were affected for nearly an hour on Wednesday as a woman allegedly jumped before a running train at Chandni Chowk station, an official said. 

 Normal train services were resumed at 11.50 am after the injured woman was pulled from under the train and sent to hospital, he said. Metro services were affected in the north-south corridor from 10.54 am owing to the incident, the official said. 

 Truncated services were run till Maidan station in the south and up to Girish Park in the north during the period of disruption, he said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Take care of my sister, Rahul tells Wayanad
LIVE! Take care of my sister, Rahul tells Wayanad

'Toothless' laws: SC slams Centre on air pollution
'Toothless' laws: SC slams Centre on air pollution

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanulllah and Augustine George Masih said the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act of 2021 (CAQM Act) was enacted without creating required...

Priyanka begins Wayanad campaign with mega roadshow
Priyanka begins Wayanad campaign with mega roadshow

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was given a rousing welcome by thousands of people, including United Democratic Front leaders and workers, at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Wednesday as she prepares to make her electoral debut...

HC suspends Chhota Rajan's life sentence, grants bail
HC suspends Chhota Rajan's life sentence, grants bail

Rajan will, however, continue to remain in jail in connection with other criminal cases.

'What's Indian In New Statue Of Justice?'
'What's Indian In New Statue Of Justice?'

'Politicians can do symbolism by changing the names of places and museums.''Judges need not be seen to be craving for approval from the public.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances