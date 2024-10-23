Kolkata metro project: No tree felling, says SC





A bench of Justices B R Gavai, P K Mishra and K V Vishwanathan passed the order while hearing a plea challenging a June 20 verdict of the Calcutta High Court. The high court had dismissed a petition seeking a direction to stop all metro construction in the maidan area, the proposed project site, due to alleged felling and transplantation of a large number of trees. The apex court observed to allay the apprehension of the petitioner, it would be appropriate that the CEC examined the issue.





"We, therefore, direct that the respondents shall not undertake transplantation or felling of the trees without the permission of the CEC," said the bench and disposed of the plea. The counsel appearing for petitioner, 'people united for better living in calcutta (PUBLIC)', informed the bench that while they weren't opposed to the metro project, the work regarding one of the stations would entail felling of over 900 trees. The counsel submitted destroying the environment was not in public interest. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, however, said trees were not being felled but transplanted. He said of the 827 trees required to be transplanted, authorities had transplanted 94 trees. Mehta further submitted under the compensatory afforestation programme, a total of 2,370 trees would be planted. He said the metro project was of vital public importance and decongest roads upon completion. During the hearing, the counsel appearing for West Bengal sought time to get appropriate instructions in the matter. The bench observed each day's delay would add to the project's cost. On September 13, the apex court had stalled either tree felling or transplantation till the next hearing.

