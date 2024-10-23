Kanpur airport gets threat emails, security enhanced





Security at the airport has also been tightened as a precautionary measure, they said.





The two threat messages were received by the CISF's official email address on October 4 and October 6, said KS Rathod, assistant commandant CISF, Chakeri airport.





Deputy commissioner of police (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh told PTI that based on an application by the CISF, Chakeri police registered an FIR and initiated a probe.





He did not elaborate on the content of the emails.





The police are trying to identify those who sent the email, the DCP said.





Instructions have been issued to monitor all suspicious persons at the airport and proper frisking is done before allowing anyone inside the airport premises, the DCP said. -- PTI

