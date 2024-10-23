RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


J-K CM Omar Abdullah meets Amit Shah, discusses statehood issue

October 23, 2024  21:06
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah/File image
The newly elected chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and discussed issues related to the Union Territory including early restoration of statehood. 

On his first visit to the national capital after assuming office last week, Abdullah spent nearly 30 minutes with the home minister. 

He later said that it was a courtesy call during which he apprised the Union home minister about the situation and also discussed the issue of restoration of statehood. 

Abdullah's visit follows the terror attack in the Gangangir area of Ganderbal district, where terrorists mercilessly killed seven individuals, including a doctor, just three days ago. 

Since the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory in 2019, the police force has been under the jurisdiction of the Union home ministry. 

During his stay in Delhi, the chief minister is scheduled to meet the central leadership, including an anticipated meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. -- PTI
