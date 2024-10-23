J-K CM Omar Abdullah meets Amit Shah, discusses statehood issue





On his first visit to the national capital after assuming office last week, Abdullah spent nearly 30 minutes with the home minister.





He later said that it was a courtesy call during which he apprised the Union home minister about the situation and also discussed the issue of restoration of statehood.





Abdullah's visit follows the terror attack in the Gangangir area of Ganderbal district, where terrorists mercilessly killed seven individuals, including a doctor, just three days ago.





Since the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory in 2019, the police force has been under the jurisdiction of the Union home ministry.





During his stay in Delhi, the chief minister is scheduled to meet the central leadership, including an anticipated meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. -- PTI

