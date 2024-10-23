RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Jaya Bachchan's mother suffers fracture, is stable: Caretaker

October 23, 2024  22:31
MP Jaya Bachchan/File image
Indira Bhaduri, actor and MP Jaya Bachchan's mother, suffered a fracture in her backbone but her condition was stable, her caretaker on Wednesday said in Bhopal. 

"Her condition is okay. She suffered a fracture in her backbone and was hospitalised. She is taking food and also interacting properly," said Bhaduri's caretaker Babli when asked about her health. 

Earlier in the day, rumours about Indira Bhaduri's death spread on social media. 

Noted actor and close relative Rajeev Verma said that it was fake news and she was "absolutely fine." -- PTI
