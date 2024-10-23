RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Hindus, Sikhs in Pak to get cash aid for festivals

October 23, 2024  17:31
image
Pakistan's Punjab government will give PKR 10,000 to 2,200 Sikh and Hindu families each in the province on the occasion of Guru Nanak's birth anniversary and Diwali.

Pakistan's Punjab government will issue a 'festival card' for 2,200 Sikh and Hindu families each in the province under which PKR 10,000 (about INR 3,000) will be given to them on the occasion of Guru Nanak's birth anniversary and Diwali.

Special arrangements are in place for foreign pilgrims expected to arrive next month to celebrate the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, officials said.

Punjab government spokesperson told PTI on Wednesday that the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities concerned to immediately start the process of issuing the festival card to 'our Hindu and Sikh brothers'.

The Punjab cabinet has approved issuance of 'festival card' for 2,200 Sikh and Hindu families under which PKR 10,000 will be given to them to celebrate their religious festivals -- Baba Guru Nanak's birth anniversary (which is falling next month) and Diwali, he said.

Starting this year, the money under the festival card will be given to these 2,200 families each year.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi, Xi talks underway in Russia
LIVE! Modi, Xi talks underway in Russia

Support dialogue, not war: Modi at BRICS Summit
Support dialogue, not war: Modi at BRICS Summit

India supports dialogue and diplomacy and not war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) Summit in Kazan, Russia on Wednesday, in an unambiguous message calling for resolution of the...

Bangladesh govt weighs President's fate amid protests
Bangladesh govt weighs President's fate amid protests

Bangladesh's interim government on Wednesday said it is 'consulting all stakeholders' to decide the fate of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, as authorities beefed up security around his residence in the wake of protests demanding his...

'I Don't Do Intimate Scenes'
'I Don't Do Intimate Scenes'

'There are some things I may not be comfortable about. Explicit things and all that.'

Calling husband hijda is cruelty, HC upholds divorce
Calling husband hijda is cruelty, HC upholds divorce

The division bench of justice Sudhir Singh and justice Jasjit Singh Bedi was hearing a woman's plea against the divorce granted in favour of her husband by a family court in July this year.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances