Flight bomb threats: Centre blasts 'X' for...





Joint Secretary Sanket S Bhondve chaired a virtual meeting with representatives of airlines and social media platforms such as X and Meta. The official said that the situation amounts to "X abetting crime" and questioned its representatives on the steps taken to stop such alarming rumours from spreading, reports NDTV.





More than 120 flights operated by Indian carriers have received bomb threats over the past few days. Even yesterday, 30 flights operated by IndiGo, Vistara and Air India received such threats. The airlines said they followed standard operating procedures: authorities were alerted and security protocols were followed.

The Union Ministry of Electronics and IT today blasted social media platform X (formerly Twitter) for 'abetting crime' by allowing bomb threat rumours to spread.