Fadnavis to file nomination from Nagpur South-West seat

October 23, 2024  21:24
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will file his nomination papers from Nagpur South-West assembly constituency in Nagpur on Friday, a BJP release said.   

The BJP has already released its first list of candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. 

Along with Fadnavis, the party's Nagpur-South candidate Mohan Mate and Nagpur-East candidate  Krishna Khopde will also file their nominations at the Nagpur district collectorate on October 25. 

Before filing the papers, Fadnavis and the other two leaders will pay floral tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue at Sanvidhan square, said city BJP chief Bunty Kukde. -- PTI
