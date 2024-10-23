Cyclone Dana: ICG mobilises vessels, aircraft





The ICG has been closely monitoring the situation and has taken proactive steps to ensure preparedness for dealing with any emergency arising from the cyclone's impact, the defence ministry said in a statement.





The ICG is on "high alert" with its dedicated disaster relief teams and assets ready to provide assistance, rescue and relief operations, it said.





"As Cyclone Dana is forecast to make landfall on October 24-25, 2024 along the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha, the Indian Coast Guard Region (North-East) has implemented a series of preventive measures to safeguard lives and property at sea," the ministry said. -- PTI

With Cyclone Dana forecast to make landfall on October 24-25 along the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha, the Indian Coast Guard is on "high alert" and has mobilised its vessels and aircraft, positioning them strategically to respond swiftly to any emergency situation at sea.