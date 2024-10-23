BSE Sensex: Top losers today

From the 30 Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, NTPC, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank and Titan were among the biggest laggards.





Bajaj Finance climbed nearly 5 per cent after the firm reported a 13 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,014 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024.





Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finserv were among other big gainers. -- PTI

