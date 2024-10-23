RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Baba murder: Shooters contacted Bishnoi's brother

October 23, 2024  12:16
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Three suspected shooters allegedly involved in the Baba Siddiqui murder case were in contact with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi, through Snapchat, before executing the shooting of the NCP leader, according to the Mumbai Crime Branch. 

 The Crime Branch said that the three suspected shooters who committed the murder had talked to Anmol Bishnoi through the instant messaging app (Snapchat) prior to killing Siddiqui. Former MLA and NCP leader Siddique sustained gunshot wounds to the chest after being shot at outside his office in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai. 

He was was taken to the city's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 12. The Crime Branch has so far arrested 10 accused in the case, including two shooters and a weapon supplier. 

 When the Snapchat of the arrested accused was examined, it was found that the shooters and Pune-based Praveen Lonkar, alleged to be the mastermind, were directly in touch with Anmol Bishnoi and used to delete the messages after receiving them. Anmol was in contact with the accused from Canada and America and four mobile phones have also been seized from the accused, the police said. 

 Shooter Shivkumar Gautam and several other accused named by the police in the Baba Siddiqui murder case are still absconding. On October 19, Mumbai Police suspended police security guard Shyam Sonawane, who was present with the former Maharashtra minister during the time of the incident.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 99% work on MVA seat-sharing done: Raut
LIVE! 99% work on MVA seat-sharing done: Raut

HC suspends Chhota Rajan's life sentence, grants bail
HC suspends Chhota Rajan's life sentence, grants bail

Rajan will, however, continue to remain in jail in connection with other criminal cases.

SC upholds states' power to regulate industrial alcohol
SC upholds states' power to regulate industrial alcohol

In 1997, the seven-judge bench ruled that the Centre had the regulatory power over the production of industrial alcohol. The case was referred to the nine-judge bench in 2010.

'I only remember one Ajit Dada': Supriya Sule's jibe
'I only remember one Ajit Dada': Supriya Sule's jibe

'I do not know why he went to Delhi because I have not been in touch with him for months now and I would not be able to give an answer why he visited Delhi'

''Yeh Patthar Nahin Todegi'
''Yeh Patthar Nahin Todegi'

There was a memorable meeting with a 'tall, elegant, beautiful girl', who had recently finished her 12th in the strongly tribal Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh.'I was shocked. In this whole sea of villages, I knew for sure there was no...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances