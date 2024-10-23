Baba murder: Shooters contacted Bishnoi's brother





The Crime Branch said that the three suspected shooters who committed the murder had talked to Anmol Bishnoi through the instant messaging app (Snapchat) prior to killing Siddiqui. Former MLA and NCP leader Siddique sustained gunshot wounds to the chest after being shot at outside his office in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai.





He was was taken to the city's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 12. The Crime Branch has so far arrested 10 accused in the case, including two shooters and a weapon supplier.





When the Snapchat of the arrested accused was examined, it was found that the shooters and Pune-based Praveen Lonkar, alleged to be the mastermind, were directly in touch with Anmol Bishnoi and used to delete the messages after receiving them. Anmol was in contact with the accused from Canada and America and four mobile phones have also been seized from the accused, the police said.





Shooter Shivkumar Gautam and several other accused named by the police in the Baba Siddiqui murder case are still absconding. On October 19, Mumbai Police suspended police security guard Shyam Sonawane, who was present with the former Maharashtra minister during the time of the incident.

