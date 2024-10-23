4 killed in terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries facility





Turkey's Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, confirmed the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating: "A terrorist attack was carried out against the Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc Ankara Kahramankazan facilities. Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people after the attack. The public will be informed about developments..."





Yerlikaya called on the public to rely on statements from official sources for updates, emphasising the importance of avoiding misinformation.





Turkey's Industry and Technology Minister, Mehmet Fatih Kacir, also weighed in, asserting that the attack would not derail the country's defence initiatives, reported Anadolu.





"Technology Initiative and our defence industry are the keys to a fully independent Turkiye," he said, reaffirming the country's commitment to its "National Technology Initiative journey."





Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc confirmed that an investigation had been launched by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.





"An investigation has been launched by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the treacherous terrorist attack, with one chief prosecutor and eight public prosecutors assigned to the case," he said. -- ANI

